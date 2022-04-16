Bank of America Downgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Neutral

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.