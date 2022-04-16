Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.80

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 796745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.61).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £478.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

