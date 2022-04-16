Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

