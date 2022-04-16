Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

