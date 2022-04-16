OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

OGI opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $545.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

