Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $205.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

SQ opened at $121.31 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

