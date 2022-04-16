Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Buy

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $592,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in SYNNEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

