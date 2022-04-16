Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

