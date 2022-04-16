Loop Capital Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Buy”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its position in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

