H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.