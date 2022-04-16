Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.