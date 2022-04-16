Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE POR opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

