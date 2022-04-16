W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $562.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

GWW opened at $491.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

