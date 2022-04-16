BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.