Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

