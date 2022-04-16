Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Peel Hunt downgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,935 ($38.25) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

