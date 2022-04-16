MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,500.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,060.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,097.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,244.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

