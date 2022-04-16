Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

