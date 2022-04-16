Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,100 ($79.49) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.02) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,813.46 ($49.69).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,116 ($40.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,049.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.38).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.84), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,284,076.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

