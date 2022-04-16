Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

