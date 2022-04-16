SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.