Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €425.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €425.00 ($461.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.50.

TLPFY stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

