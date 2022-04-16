Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

TPZEF stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

