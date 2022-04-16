Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

