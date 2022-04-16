AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

