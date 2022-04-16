Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $51.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

