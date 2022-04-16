USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

