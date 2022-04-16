Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLEEY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

