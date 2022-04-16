Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TTNDY stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.
