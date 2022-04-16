Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTNDY stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Techtronic Industries (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

