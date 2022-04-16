Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.25

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 29836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

