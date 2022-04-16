Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
