Analysts Offer Predictions for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.87). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock worth $8,759,951. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

