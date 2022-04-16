Reviewing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.84 $11.42 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.78 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,087.08

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

