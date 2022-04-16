Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.90

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.90 and last traded at $189.90, with a volume of 6201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

