Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.