Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

ATRWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

