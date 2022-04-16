Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Sell

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,085.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,218,205 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

