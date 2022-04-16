Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

