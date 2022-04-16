U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

USB stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

