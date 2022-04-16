FY2022 EPS Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

