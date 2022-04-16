Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.