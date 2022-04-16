Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

