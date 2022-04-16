Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKAGY. Barclays reduced their target price on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

