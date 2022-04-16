Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

