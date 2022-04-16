Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

