Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

