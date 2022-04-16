Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.