Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

