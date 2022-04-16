Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUPV. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

