Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BACHY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

