Citigroup Initiates Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

